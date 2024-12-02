Davis Cup Final 8 will be hosted by Italy for the next three years

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup Final 8 will be held in Italy from 2025 through 2027. The International Tennis Federation announced Monday that Bologna will host the men’s team competition next year. Jannik Sinner led Italy to the past two Davis Cup titles in Malaga, Spain. Malaga was the site for the Davis Cup each of the past three years. Italy also won the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga last month behind Jasmine Paolini. The Davis Cup is the latest significant tennis event to head to Italy, which also is currently the site of the ATP Finals.

