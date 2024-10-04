Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup changing formats for next year

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup competitions are both changing their formats next year. The International Tennis Federation announced the changes Friday, with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals transitioning from 12 teams to an eight-team event to mirror the existing Davis Cup Finals format. The ITF said the change is “part of a long-term strategy to bring the World Cup of Tennis events closer together.” That means that next year’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers will feature seven groups of three teams each, with the group winners joining a host nation in the 2025 Finals. The September stage of the Davis Cup will change from four group stage events played over six days, to seven home-or-away ties played over two days.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.