Davis, Council lead Arkansas to 81-70 victory over Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis and Ricky Council IV scored 19 points apiece and Arkansas never trailed in an 81-70 victory over Texas A&M. Davis sank 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). Council added six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Walsh had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Anthony Black pitched in with 11 points, seven assists and five boards. Makhel Mitchell totaled nine points, 13 rebounds and a season-high seven blocks — one off his career high. Henry Coleman III and Wade Taylor IV both scored 18 to lead the Aggies (15-7, 7-2), who have won just one game in the last 35 years on Arkansas’ home floor. Coleman added 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and four steals.

