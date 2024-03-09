Davis’ career-high 33 lead Ole Miss women past Florida 84-74 in SEC quarterfinal

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Marquesha Davis scored a career-high 33 points as third-seeded Mississippi topped 11th-seeded Florida, 84-74 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. The Rebels advance to face eighth-ranked LSU, the tournament’s second seed, in the second of two semifinal games Saturday. Top-ranked and top-seeded South Carolina takes on fifth-seeded Tennessee in the other semifinal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.