Davis Brin, Jalen White lead Georgia State as Eagles shut out The Citadel in opener, 34-0

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Davis Brin threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen White ran for 125 yards and a score as Georgia Southern blanked The Citadel, 34-0 in the season-opener for both schools. The Eagles allowed The Citadel just 212 total yards of offense, including just 14 yards passing. The Bulldogs were forced to punt nine times.

