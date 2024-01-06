Davis, Bacot lead No. 8 North Carolina to 65-55 victory over 16th-ranked Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 14 points while Armando Bacot had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina to a 65-55 victory over 16th-ranked Clemson. Davis came into the game Saturday as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading scorer at 21.2 points a game. And while he struggled to find his shot against the Tigers, the senior stepped up in time for the Tar Heels. Bacot posted his 54th career double-double and helped hold Tigers top scorer PJ Hall to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Chase Hunter had 17 points to lead the Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.