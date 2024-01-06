Davis, Bacot lead No. 8 North Carolina to 65-55 victory over 16th-ranked Clemson

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Clemson guard Josh Beadle (0) shoots against North Carolina forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Davis had 14 points while Armando Bacot had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina to a 65-55 victory over 16th-ranked Clemson. Davis came into the game Saturday as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading scorer at 21.2 points a game. And while he struggled to find his shot against the Tigers, the senior stepped up in time for the Tar Heels. Bacot posted his 54th career double-double and helped hold Tigers top scorer PJ Hall to 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Chase Hunter had 17 points to lead the Tigers.

