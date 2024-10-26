Davis, Artopoeus lead VMI to 31-10 win over VMI

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Davis ran for 131 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Chase Artopoeus added two more rushing scores, and Chattanooga won its fourth straight with a 31-10 homecoming victory over winless VMI. Artopoeus opened the scoring with a 17-yard burst up the middle and then went 23 yards over the right side late in the second quarter for a 14-10 lead at the half. The Mocs took control in the third quarter. They held the Keydets to 17 yards and one first down, while Davis scored on a 2-yard run. Journey Wyche scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Those two drives chewed up 12 minutes, 22 seconds for a 27-10 lead. Brady Hammonds was 13-for-22 passing for 134 yards with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Egypt Nelson and an interception for VMI.

