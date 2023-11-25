Davis and Collins score 11, No. 24 Ole Miss women pull away from Little Rock 58-45

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Marquesha Davis and Snudda Collins scored 11 points apiece and No. 24 Mississippi pulled away from Arkansas Little Rock 58-45. After five quick points by Mesi Triplett, including a three-point play, the Trojans trailed 38-36 barely a minute into the fourth quarter. It was still a two-point game with less than seven minutes to go when Davis scored five points and Tyia Singleton hit a 3-pointer for a 50-40 lead. Triplett ended the drought with a layup with 3:34 to go but the Rebel defense kept the pressure on and they pulled away. Faith Lee had 16 points for the Trojans.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.