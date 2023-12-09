Davis’ 66-yard TD helps No. 1 South Dakota State beat the win, Villanova 23-12 in FCS quarterfinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for 192 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown run, and top-seeded South Dakota State, the defending national champions, defeated eighth-seeded Villanova 23-12 in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. That touchdown early in the fourth quarter was the only offensive score by either team going into the wind, which gusted up to 45 miles an hour. The Jackrabbits, who won their 27th-straight game, are home against the winner of No. 4 Idaho and No. 5 Albany in the semifinals next weekend. The only other touchdown going into the wind was Matthew Durrance’s punt block, scoop and score covering 45 yards in the second quarter that gave South Dakota State a 10-6 lead.

