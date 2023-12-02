Davis’ 3 TDs power FCS No. 1 South Dakota State in 41-0 shutout of Mercer

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran for three touchdowns, including a 42-yard dash to open the second half, and top-seeded South Dakota State turned in a dominant performance to shutout Mercer 41-0 in a Football Championship Series second-round game. The defending national champions, ranked No. 1 the entire season, had a first-round bye. The Jackrabbits advance to face the winner of Saturday’s game between Youngstown State and eighth-seeded Villanova.

