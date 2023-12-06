Davis’ 2nd straight double-double powers Notre Dame past Western Michigan, 86-65

SOUTH BEND, Ill. (AP) — Tae Davis posted his second straight double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Notre Dame to an 86-65 win over Western Michigan. The sophomore posted his first career double-double in the Fighting Irish’s 62-49 loss to No. 8 Miami on Saturday with 12 points and 10 boards. His 19 points is his career high. In his last three games Davis has scored 46 points and grabbed 28 rebounds.

