Davis’ 25 points leads No. 3 North Carolina to 75-72 win over Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 25 points and No. 3 North Carolina held off Miami for a 75-72 victory. Armando Bacot had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the 19-5 Tar Heels in their first game since an 80-76 home loss to Clemson on Tuesday. Elliot Cadeau scored 19 points, and Harrison Ingram finished with 13. The Tar Heels took the lead for good with an 18-7 spurt to start the second half. Bacot’s layup made it 58-48 with 13:11 remaining. Norchard Omier and Nijel Pack each scored 20 points for the Hurricanes, who lost 60-38 loss at Virginia on Monday.

