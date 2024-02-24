Davidson’s 23 points and 15 boards power Nevada past San Jose State 84-63

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Jarod Lucas added 20 points cruised to an 84-63 win over San Jose State. The Wolf Pack (22-6, 9-5 Mountain West) held a five-point lead at the break, but outscored the Spartans 50-34 over the final 20 minutes to earn a third-straight win.

