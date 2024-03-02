Davidson women’s basketball team forfeits remainder of season because of injuries

Davidson has canceled the remainder of its women’s basketball season because of a “significant number of injuries” that reduced its roster to just a few available players. The Wildcats had one game left in the regular season, against Saint Louis on Saturday, which they forfeited. The Atlantic 10 school in Davidson, North Carolina, won’t play in any postseason tournaments. Davidson finishes with an 18-8 record that doesn’t include the forfeited games. That’s the Wildcats’ best winning percentage since 2006-07.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.