Davidson withstands Butler rally holding on for 35-33 win behind Adams’ 3 TDs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mari Adams ran for 171 yards and scored three touchdowns and Davidson held off Butler for a 35-33 win in a game it never trailed. The Wildcats took the lead for good when Adams ran it in from 36 yards out to break a 14-all tie with 4:11 before halftime. Coulter Cleland threw a 25-yard score to Aaron Maione with 67 seconds before the break to make it 28-14. Cleland completed 19 of 20 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Butler’s Luka Zurak missed a 58-yard field goal try as time expired.

