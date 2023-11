YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two touchdown passes and Youngstown State held Duquesne to just 148 yards of total offense to earn a 40-7 victory in a first-round FCS playoff game. The Penguins advance to face No. 2 seeded Montana in the second round.

