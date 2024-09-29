Davidson-Presbyterian game postponed due to impacts of severe weather from Tropical Storm Helene

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — The Davidson-Presbyterian football game originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Sunday at 5 p.m. ET because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene. The location of the game also changed to Davidson College Stadium in North Carolina.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.