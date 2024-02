RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jarod Lucas scored 20 points as Nevada routed San Jose State 90-60. The Wolf Pack held San Jose State to 24 first-half points and held a 25-point lead at intermission.

