Davidson, King lead Youngstown State over Robert Morris 48-28

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson passed for 339 yards and a touchdown, Tyshon King rushed 117 yards and three scores and Youngstown State rolled to a 48-28 victory over Robert Morris. Dra Rushton polished off the opening drive with a 6-yard scoring run for the Penguins (2-1), but the point-after kick was blocked. Anthony Chiccitt connected with Noah Robinson for a 28-yard touchdown and a 7-6 lead for the Colonials (1-2). King answered with a 32-yard touchdown run late in the quarter and the Penguins grabbed a 13-7 lead. Robinson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from receiver Chaese Jackson early in the second period and Robert Morris led 14-13. Rushton capped off the ensuing drive with a 10-yard TD run and King ran it in from the 18-yard line to give the Penguins a 27-14 lead at halftime.

