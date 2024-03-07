Davidse and Cantero share the lead in European tour event in South Africa

EDENVALE, South Africa (AP) — South African Keenan Davidse and Spaniard Ivan Cantero have shot 8-under 64s to take the first-round lead at the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa. Both golfers had nine birdies and a bogey at Glendower Golf Club. Three South Africans were tied for second after rounds of 7-under 65. They were Thriston Lawrence, Oliver Bekker and Louis de Jager.

