David’s hat trick helps Lille beats Le Havre in the French league

PARIS (AP) — Canada striker Jonathan David is back in the scoring groove after grabbing a hat trick as Lille beat Le Havre 3-0 to move up to third place in the French league. After a quiet start to the season David has scored six times in the past three homes games to move onto 11 league goals overall. He is second in the scoring charts behind 20-goal Kylian Mbappé.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.