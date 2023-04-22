David’s goal not enough as Lille draws at Auxerre

PARIS (AP) — Jonathan David’s 21st goal of the season isn’t enough for Lille as it draws at Auxerre 1-1 in the French league. The Canada striker scores from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after a handball is confimed by video. But Auxerre striker M’Baye Niang’s penalty in the 62nd gave them a point toward safety. In a late match, Lens was looking to move above Marseille and into second place with a home win over fourth-place Monaco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.