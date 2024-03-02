David scores as Lille wins at Reims to climb up to fourth place in Ligue 1

PARIS (AP) — Canada striker Jonathan David profited from a defensive error to settle a tight game as Lille won at Reims 1-0 to move up to fourth place in the French league. David intercepted a poor back pass from Yunis Abdelhamid in the 56th minute to grab his 12th league goal. The win moves Lille one point above Nice and one behind Monaco in third place.

