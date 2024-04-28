David Rittich gets the start in goal for Los Angeles in Game 4 against Edmonton

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — David Rittich will be the starting goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoffs series against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Rittich replaces Cam Talbot, who had a 5.31 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in the first three games. Talbot allowed 13 goals in the Kings two losses, including Friday night’s 6-1 loss. Kings interim coach Jim Hiller told reporters during Sunday’s morning skate that he informed the goalies of his decision on Saturday. Rittich played in 24 games during the regular season, starting 22.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.