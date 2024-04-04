David Riley embraces the uncertainty that comes with taking over at Washington State

David Riley is embracing the chance to take over as the coach at Washington State despite the uncertainty that comes with the job. Riley will be tasked with leading the Cougars following the collapse of the Pac-12 and with the school competing in the West Coast Conference as an affiliate member. Riley spent the past 13 years in a variety of roles at Eastern Washington, including the past three years as head coach. He was highly successful with the Eagles, but will face the challenge of keeping the Cougars’ roster together coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance.

