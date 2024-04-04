David Riley embraces the uncertainty that comes with taking over at Washington State

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE - Eastern Washington coach David Riley watches his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Dec. 22, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Washington State hired Riley as its basketball coach on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brad Tollefson]

David Riley is embracing the chance to take over as the coach at Washington State despite the uncertainty that comes with the job. Riley will be tasked with leading the Cougars following the collapse of the Pac-12 and with the school competing in the West Coast Conference as an affiliate member. Riley spent the past 13 years in a variety of roles at Eastern Washington, including the past three years as head coach. He was highly successful with the Eagles, but will face the challenge of keeping the Cougars’ roster together coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance.

