David Ragan to enter Daytona 500 as part of new #Stage60 program with RFK Racing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — RFK Racing will enter a third car in next year’s season-opening Daytona 500 for David Ragan. He will pilot the No. 60 Ford as part of a new program for the organization. The #Stage60 program will bring the No. 60 to the Cup Series and RFK plans to use it in additional races that were not part of Wednesday’s announcement. The number is part of Jack Roush’s heritage and was used in nearly 600 races in the second-tier Xfinity Series by Carl Edwards, Mark Martin, Greg Biffle, Chris Buescher and others. The No. 60 won 94 Xfinity races for what was then called Roush Racing.

