David Patrick steps down as Sacramento State head coach to join LSU’s staff as associate head coach

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — David Patrick has stepped down as Sacramento State’s men’s basketball head coach to take a job as LSU’s associate head coach. Sacramento State announced that Michael Czepil will be Sacramento State’s interim head coach for the 2024-25 season. Czepil had been an associate head coach on Patrick’s staff. Patrick went 24-42 in two seasons at Sacramento State. Patrick previously worked as LSU’s assistant head coach from 2012-16.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.