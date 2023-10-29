David Pastrnak scores 2, including 2nd penalty-shot goal of season, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his second penalty-shot goal of the season and banked in an empty-netter, leading the Boston Bruins past the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night.

Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy scored first-period goals and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins, who improved to 7-0-1. Boston posted NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points last season.

After blowing a two-goal lead in the final minute of regulation before losing in overtime against Anaheim on Thursday, the Bruins closed this one out in an Original Six matchup between the two Eastern Conference teams off to strong starts.

Joe Veleno sent a wrister over Swayman’s left shoulder from the slot, slicing it to 2-1 midway into the third period.

But Pastrnak was awarded the penalty shot when he was slashed by defenseman Jake Walman breaking to the net. The Bruins winger went down the middle, shifted the puck a few times before lifting a wrister over Ville Husso 11:19 into the third period.

Pastrnak fired a shot off the side boards near center ice that caromed into an empty net for his team-leading eighth goal with just over 2 minutes left.

Husso made 27 stops for the Red Wings, who dropped their third straight game.

Zacha charged toward the net and sent a backhander past Husso 10:33 into the opening period about a minute after the center was robbed on a shot from the slot.

McAvoy’s unassisted score made it 2-0 at 14:36 of the first when he cut around defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere near the right circle, skated across the crease, and flipped a shot that hit Husson’s glove and trickled into the net.

The Bruins held the Red Wings to single digits in shots-on-goal until midway into the second period.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At the New York Islanders on Monday.

Bruins: Host the Florida Panthers Monday in their first meeting since an opening-round playoff loss against them during the spring.

