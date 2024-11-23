David N’Guessan scores 17 to help Kansas State beat George Washington 83-71 in the Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — David N’Guessan had 17 points and nine rebounds, Dug McDaniel added 13 points with five assists and Kansas State beat George Washington 83-71 on Friday night at the Paradise Jam. Kansas State (4-1) plays a winner-bracket game against Liberty on Sunday. George Washington (4-1) moves to the consolation bracket against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday. It’s a homecoming for Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and assistant Jareem Dowling, who spent most of their formative years in the Virgin Islands. George Washington scored 10 unanswered points midway through the second half to get within 59-55 with 10:20 left. Coleman Hawkins made a 3-pointer on Kansas State’s next possession and McDaniel added a basket with 5:57 left to give Kansas State a double-digit lead.

