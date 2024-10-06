David Martínez, Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris power LAFC to 3-0 romp over Sporting KC

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles FC attacker Denis Bouanga, left, passes the ball over Sporting Kansas City defender Jake Davis during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Teenage rookie David Martínez scored early, Denis Bouanga had two assists, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris earned his league-leading 14th clean sheet of the season as Los Angeles FC breezed to a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Martínez took a pass from Denis Bouanga in the 14th minute and scored for the fourth time this season to give LAFC (17-8-7) the lead for good. Cristian Olivera found the net for the sixth time, scoring in the first minute of stoppage time to give LAFC a two-goal advantage at halftime. Bouanga notched his career-high 11th assist of the campaign on the goal and Timothy Tillman added his career-best sixth. Tim Melia saved one shot for Sporting KC (8-18-7).

