David Malukas lands unexpectedly open McLaren seat as IndyCar free agency falls into place

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — David Malukas has filled one of the final pieces of IndyCar free agency by snagging one of the most coveted seats in the series. Arrow McLaren Racing named the 21-year-old to its third car. Malukas has spent the last two years driving for Dale Coyne Racing. He will be teammates next year with Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi. The Malukas signing leaves roughly two known seats open for the 2024 season. Coyne needs to replace Malukas. Rahal Letterman Lanigan also has an open seat but may fill it with former Formula 2 driver Juri Vips.

