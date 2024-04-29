David Malukas dropped by McLaren after injured IndyCar driver misses 4th race following bike crash

David Malukas was released by Arrow McLaren on Monday without running an IndyCar race for the team because of injuries the 22-year-old suffered in an offseason mountain biking crash. Malukas was signed in September to the three-car IndyCar team. He dislocated his wrist and tore tendons when he crashed on his mountain bike one month before the season opening race. The Feb. 11 accident was expected to cost Malukas two races, the team believed. But when he couldn’t compete Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, it was his fourth consecutive missed race and triggered a clause in his contract that allowed McLaren to terminate the deal.

