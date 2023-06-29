David Lappartient elected president of France’s Olympic Committee

PARIS (AP) — David Lappartient has been elected president of France’s Olympic Committee. He replaces Brigitte Henriques after she resigned unexpectedly last month. Lappartient has been president of the International Cycling Union since 2017 and a member of the International Olympic Committee since last year. The 50-year-old Frenchman secured 36 votes compared to eight for rival candidate Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj. Lappartient’s election comes amid somewhat turbulent preparations for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year. The Paris Olympic organizers’ headquarters was raided by police last week as part of corruption investigations into contracts linked to the Games.

