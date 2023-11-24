David Jones scores career-high 36 and Memphis beats No. 20 Arkansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — David Jones had a career-high 36 points and five steals to help Memphis beat No. 20 Arkansas 84-79 in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Memphis (5-0) advances to play Villanova in the title game on Friday. Arkansas (4-2) faces No. 14 North Carolina for third place. Jones was 10 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 12 of 14 at the stripe — to top his previous high of 33 points against Louisville on Dec. 10, 2021 while playing for DePaul. Jones became the second Memphis player since 2010 with 34-plus points and four-plus steals in a game, joining Jeremiah Martin. Nick Jourdain added 12 points for Memphis and Jaykwon Walton scored 11. Khalif Battle scored 21 points for Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.