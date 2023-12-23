David Jones scores 28 as No. 23 Memphis escapes with a 77-75 victory over Vanderbilt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 28 points, including 21 in the second half, as No. 23 Memphis held on to escape with a 77-75 victory over Vanderbilt. Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points for Memphis. Ezra Manjon led Vanderbilt with 22 points, while Tasos Kamateros, Jason Rivera-Torres and Tyrin Lawrence scored 12 points each as Vanderbilt dropped its fourth straight.

