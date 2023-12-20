David Jones scores 26 as No. 23 Memphis uses second-half rally to defeat No. 22 Virginia 77-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 26 points, Caleb Mills added 11 and No. 23 Memphis built a second-half lead to pull away from No. 22 Virginia 77-54. Jones was 8 of 15 from the floor, including 2 of 3 from outside the arc as Memphis won its fourth straight. Reece Beekman led the Cavaliers with 13 points, while Jake Groves added 12 points. Ryan Dunn finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Virginia saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.