David Jones scores 22 points and Memphis holds on to beat No. 13 Clemson 79-77

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Jahvon Quinerly added 17 points and six assists as Memphis held on to beat No. 13 Clemson 79-77. Nick Jourdain added 11 points for Memphis (8-2). PJ Hall led Clemson (9-1) with 21 points, while Chauncey Wiggins finished with 19. Chase Hunter scored 13 points. Hunter hit the first of two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to cut the Memphis lead to 79-77, but his miss of the second was grabbed by Memphis’ Malcolm Dandridge, preserving the Memphis win.

