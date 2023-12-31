David Jones scores 19, No. 19 Memphis pulls away in 2nd half for 81-70 win over Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — David Jones scored 19 points, Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 15 rebounds and No. 19 Memphis used a second-half rally to pull away from Austin Peay 81-70. Dezi Jones led the Governors with 20 points, making 7 of 18 shots and 4 of 10 from outside the arc. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Dez White finished with 11 points. As they did a week ago against Vanderbilt, the Tigers seemed to play down to the competition in the first half and led by just three at halftime. Memphis pulled away in the second half with a 15-3 run.

