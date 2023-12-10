David Jones has 29 points with five 3s as Memphis beats No. 21 Texas A&M 81-75

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — David Jones scored 29 points and tied a career-high with five 3-pointers to lead Memphis to an 81-75 win over No. 21 Texas A&M on Sunday. Jones scored 21 points in the first half as Memphis (7-2) built a nine-point lead by halftime and didn’t trail in the second half. The Aggies scored five quick points, with a 3 from Manny Obaseki, to get within four with seven seconds left. But Jones made two free throws with five seconds to go to seal the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.