David Haggerty is re-elected president of the International Tennis Federation

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — David Haggerty has been reelected president of the International Tennis Federation. The American received more than 70% of the vote on Sunday in Cancun, Mexico. Haggerty will serve a four-year term that ends in 2027. This will be his third term. He originally was chosen as ITF president in 2015. He got 318 of the 436 votes cast at the ITF’s annual general meeting, which is about 73% — and nearly 100 more than the 219 needed. Dietloff von Arnim, the president of the German Tennis Federation, was the other candidate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.