David Fry’s HR and run-scoring bunt help Guardians beat Tigers 5-4, forcing decisive Game 5 in ALDS

DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians called on David Fry to make two clutch plays at the plate to extend their season and he delivered through both times. Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and laid down a sacrifice bunt for an insurance run that was needed in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the AL Division Series on Thursday night. The AL Central champions made a Game 5 necessary in Cleveland on Saturday. Fry had a lot to do with that.

