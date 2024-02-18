David Dahl and Austin Brice agree to minor league contracts with Philadelphia Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder David Dahl and reliever Austin Brice agreed to minor league contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies and reported to big league spring training. The 29-year-old Dahl was an All-Star with Colorado in 2019 and started last season with San Diego. He went on the injured list because of a strained right quadriceps, then hit .265 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 17 games with Triple-A El Paso and elected to become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit .282 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 54 games at Triple A-Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.