David Dahl and Austin Brice agree to minor league contracts with Philadelphia Phillies

By The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego Padres' David Dahl swings at a pitch during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Peoria, Ariz. Outfielder Dahl and reliever Austin Brice agreed to minor league contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies and were at big league spring training on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Dahl, 29, was an All-Star with Colorado in 2019 and started last season with San Diego. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder David Dahl and reliever Austin Brice agreed to minor league contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies and reported to big league spring training. The 29-year-old Dahl was an All-Star with Colorado in 2019 and started last season with San Diego. He went on the injured list because of a strained right quadriceps, then hit .265 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 17 games with Triple-A El Paso and elected to become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit .282 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 54 games at Triple A-Oklahoma City.

