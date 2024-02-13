David Carey is the original Mr. 57 in golf. His mother tells him he now has to shoot 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Carey only gets attention when someone shoots in the 50s. The most recent occasion was when Cristobal Del Solar shot 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour. Carey was the first to do that on a recognized tour. The Irishman shot 57 in the 2019 Cervino Open on the Alps Tour. Carey says he learned about his record being matched when his mother texted him. She said he now needs to shoot 56. In other golf news, Kevin Na is not a fan of the LIV Golf format change with all four scores counting toward the team. He says it favors stacked teams.

