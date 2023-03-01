David Benner, Indiana Pacers’ longtime PR director, dies

David Benner, who spent nearly 30 years as the director of media relations for the Indiana Pacers, died Wednesday after a long illness. Benner’s death was announced by the team, after confirmation from his family. He was 67. The Indiana native was prominent in the chronicling of sports in his home state for nearly a half-century, first as a sports writer covering the Pacers, Notre Dame football and Indiana University basketball for The Indianapolis Star before joining the Pacers’ staff in 1994. Benner retired last season.

