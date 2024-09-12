David Beckham arrives in Sweden for funeral of former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson

KARLSTAD, Sweden (AP) — England soccer great David Beckham has arrived in Sweden ahead of the funeral of Sven-Goran Eriksson, his former national team coach. Eriksson died on Aug. 26 at the age of 76, eight months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had at most one year to live. Beckham was England captain under Eriksson during the time when the Swedish coach was in charge of the team from 2001-06. Beckham visited Eriksson in June. Swedish news agency TT reported that Beckham landed in the early evening on Thursday at Karlstad airport, which is a short drive from Torsby where the funeral will be held.

