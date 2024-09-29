David Avit, Isaiah Ragland lead ground game, score 3 TDs and Villanova defeats Long Island 24-10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Avit ran for 160 yards and scored once, Isaiah Ragland added two rushing touchdowns and Villanova defeated Long Island 24-10. On defense, the Wildcats allowed just 176 yards and 10 first downs. Ragland scored on runs of 12 and 1 yards, Avit ran in from 5 yards and Villanova built a 24-0 lead one play into the fourth quarter. Pat Bowen had a 25-yard run for Long Island’s only touchdown. Villanova’s Connor Watkins was 10-of-18 passing for 128 yards. The Wildcats added 264 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.