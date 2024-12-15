Davenport, South Alabama rally to beat Western Michigan 30-20 at Veterans Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bishop Davenport made his second start of the season and accounted for three touchdowns, Jeremiah Webb had six receptions for 182 yards and two TDs and South Alabama rallied to beat Western Michigan 30-23 at the Veterans Bowl. South Alabama (7-6), under first-year head coach Major Applewhite, played in a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Hayden Wolff threw a 7-yard TD pass to Anthony Sambucci to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive and trim Western Michigan’s deficit to 23-20 with 6:17 to play but Kentrel Bullock ran five times for 50 yards, including 22-yard scoring run, on the ensuing drive to make it a 10-point game with 2:42 left. Bullock finished with 130 yards rushing on 17 carries.

