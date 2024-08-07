Dave Wilson to retire as Toyota racing’s president in December, Tyler Gibbs set to succeed him

PLANO, Texas (AP) — David Wilson will retire as Toyota Racing Development’s president and group vice president in December after leading the U.S. motorsports arm for the past 11 of 35 years with the Japanese automaker. General manager Tyler Gibbs will succeed Wilson upon his departure on Dec. 16. Wilson was appointed to the position in January 2014 and has played a significant role in TRD race wins and championships across numerous series, including NASCAR and CART and IndyCar. Gibbs, who joined the company in 1996, will oversee engineering and administration in the company’s operations in California and North Carolina.

