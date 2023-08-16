Davante Adams, 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson back at Raiders practice

The Las Vegas Raiders removed first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson off the non-football injury list on Wednesday. Wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice after a short absence. Wilson is a defensive end who was drafted seventh overall. He was placed on that injury list before training camp because of a foot injury suffered last season at Texas Tech. He also didn’t participate in organized team activities or minicamp. Adams suffered what appeared to be a leg injury on Friday. Coach Josh McDaniels said at the time he didn’t think the injury “was crazy serious.”

