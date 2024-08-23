Daunting, daring or dumb? Florida’s ‘healthy’ schedule provides obstacles and opportunities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — There’s little chance Florida will ever put together a schedule like this again. No one should, really. It’s daunting. It’s daring. It might even be dumb for anyone in an era in which 12 teams — and potentially 16 down the road — make the College Football Playoff. It’s great for discussion. It’s something to debate. But it’s downright diabolical for coach Billy Napier in what many consider a time-to-show-something-more season following back-to-back losing campaigns. The Gators play eight teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll, beginning with No. 19 Miami in the Swamp on Aug. 31. It’s a gauntlet unlike anything the program has faced before.

